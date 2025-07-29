'Your conscience allows..?': Owaisi slams Centre over India-Pakistan cricket match  

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced his opposition to the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled for September 14, just five months after the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday, Owaisi said he couldn't watch a match between two countries that are currently at odds.

Match controversy How can there be a match...: Owaisi Owaisi questioned how a cricket match could be held between India and Pakistan when trade and airspace restrictions are in place. "Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in 'Operation Sindoor', now you watch the match with Pakistan?" he asked. The Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight countries, with India and Pakistan likely to meet multiple times if both reach the finals.

Political backlash Opposition slams decision to hold match The opposition has also slammed the decision to hold the match so soon after the terror attack. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction criticized what she called a "rush to earn blood money." She asked how one could profit from the blood of Indians and the Armed Forces while "Operation Sindoor" is still ongoing.