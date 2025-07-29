Bengaluru to host inter-zonal Duleep Trophy 2025: Details here

The 2025 Duleep Trophy is set to be hosted by Bengaluru between August 28 and September 15. The premier First-Class tournament, now back to its inter-zonal format, will be held at the Centre of Excellence grounds and follow a knockout format. Six zones - South, Central, West, East, North, and North-East - will compete in this competition after a one-season hiatus from the inter-zonal structure.

Tournament progression South, West Zone teams seeded into semifinals The South and West Zone teams have been directly seeded into the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy. The two quarter-finals will see North Zone face East Zone, and Central Zone take on North-East Zone. These matches are scheduled to be played between August 28 and 31, with the semi-finals taking place from September 4. The final of this year's tournament will begin on September 11.

Format evolution Changes in Duleep Trophy's format The Duleep Trophy has seen a lot of changes in its format over the years. From 2016/17 to 2019/20, teams were randomly selected by national selectors and named India A, B, C, and D. The tournament shifted back to the zonal model in 2022/23 but reverted to the aforementioned format last year. This season, the red-ball tournament has returned to the zonal framework once again.

Information Who won 2024/25 Duleep Trophy? India A, led by Mayank Agarwal, won the 2024/25 Duleep Trophy after beating India C in the final. India A won by 132 runs after successfully defending 349. India C were bowled out for 217 on Day 4.