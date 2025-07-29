ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Sciver-Brunt dethrones Mandhana at the top
What's the story
England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt has dethroned India's Smriti Mandhana from the top spot in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings. The 32-year-old cricketer's stellar performance in a recent ODI series against India helped her reclaim the number one position for the first time since 2023. Despite England losing the series 1-2 at home, Sciver-Brunt scored a total of 160 runs over three matches with an average of 53.33, including a knock of 98 runs in the third ODI match.
Series analysis
Mandhana slips to 2nd place
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana also had a decent outing in the series but couldn't match Sciver-Brunt's performance. She scored 115 runs in three innings but failed to score a half-century. As a result, she has slipped to second place on the ICC rankings with 728 rating points. Despite this, her consistent performance has kept her among the top-ranked players in women's cricket. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt now dominates the rankings with 731 rating points.
Captain's climb
Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues also move up
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also witnessed a jump of 10 spots to rank 11th on the list. This was due to her record-breaking century in the third and series-decider match in Durham. She scored an impressive 102 off just 84 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues also made strides, moving up two spots to rank 13th on the list.
Bowling rankings
No other Indian bowler in top 10
In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma continues to be India's highest-ranked bowler at fourth place. However, she could only manage to take one wicket in the recently concluded series against England. No other Indian bowler has made it to the top 10 with Sneh Rana being the next best at 21st spot on the ranking list.