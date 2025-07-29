ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Sciver-Brunt dethrones Mandhana at the top 

England captain Natalie Sciver -Brunt has dethroned India's Smriti Mandhana from the top spot in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings. The 32-year-old cricketer's stellar performance in a recent ODI series against India helped her reclaim the number one position for the first time since 2023. Despite England losing the series 1-2 at home, Sciver-Brunt scored a total of 160 runs over three matches with an average of 53.33, including a knock of 98 runs in the third ODI match.

Series analysis Mandhana slips to 2nd place Indian opener Smriti Mandhana also had a decent outing in the series but couldn't match Sciver-Brunt's performance. She scored 115 runs in three innings but failed to score a half-century. As a result, she has slipped to second place on the ICC rankings with 728 rating points. Despite this, her consistent performance has kept her among the top-ranked players in women's cricket. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt now dominates the rankings with 731 rating points.

Captain's climb Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues also move up Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also witnessed a jump of 10 spots to rank 11th on the list. This was due to her record-breaking century in the third and series-decider match in Durham. She scored an impressive 102 off just 84 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues also made strides, moving up two spots to rank 13th on the list.