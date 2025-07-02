Players with 150-plus T20I appearances for India (men or women)

Veteran Indian opener Smriti Mandhana recently completed 150 appearances in Women's T20Is. The second WT20I between England and India in Bristol marked the landmark. With this achievement, she became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to complete 150 WT20I caps. Overall, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian with 150-plus WT20I appearances. Here's the list.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the most capped player in T20I history (men or women). She is one of only three women with 170-plus appearances in the format. As of now, Harmanpreet is the third-highest run-scorer in WT20Is. With over 3,500 runs, she is only behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Mandhana. Harmanpreet owns a ton and 14 half-centuries in WT20Is.

#2 Rohit Sharma Similarly, Rohit Sharma has played the most matches in Men's T20Is. He retired from the format after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. In 159 T20Is, he racked up 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05. His strike rate reads 140.89. He slammed five tons, the joint-most in T20I cricket with Australia's Glenn Maxwell.