ICC reprimands Rishabh Pant for showing dissent at umpire's decision

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the ongoing opening Test match against England. The incident took place on Day 3 at Headingley. Despite the disciplinary action, Pant's performance with the bat has been stellar, scoring centuries in both innings of this match. Here are further details.

Reprimand details Pant found guilty of violating Level 1 of Code Conduct The ICC found Pant guilty of violating Level 1 of its Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8. The article deals with "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match." The incident in question occurred during England's first innings when Pant was seen engaging in a discussion with the on-field umpires about the condition of the ball.

Incident details Details of the incident The ICC release stated that the incident took place in the 61st over of England's innings. After a discussion with on-field umpires, who used a ball gage and deemed it fit for play, Pant showed his displeasure by throwing the ball on the ground in front of them. This act was deemed as showing dissent against an umpire's decision, leading to his reprimand.

Disciplinary action One demerit point added to Pant's record As a result of the incident, one demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record. This is his first offense in a 24-month period. There was no formal hearing as Pant accepted the offense and agreed to the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson. The charges were laid by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Match impact Pant scores twin centuries in 1st Test against England Despite the minor disciplinary setback, Pant has continued to play a key role in India's campaign. He scored twin centuries at Headingley, becoming only the second wicketkeeper after former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower to do so in Test history. His 118 off 140 balls in the second innings, alongside KL Rahul's fluent hundred, took India to 364 before a late collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 71 runs.