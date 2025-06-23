Rishabh Pant becomes seventh Indian with twin Test tons: Stats

Indian batter Rishabh Pant has broken several records with his fourth Test century on England soil. Pant slammed his second century of the ongoing 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batter played a counter-attacking knock on Day 4 to give the visitors impetus, alongside KL Rahul. Pant has joined an elite club of players with twin centuries in a Test match.

Knock Pant accelerates post-lunch In the second innings, Pant came out after India lost skipper Shubman Gill on the fourth morning. With Rahul holding his end, India were down to 92/3. Pant joined Rahul as the duo defended profusely. However, the left-hander broke loose after lunch, taking the English bowlers to cleaners. He attacked spinner Shoaib Bashir in particular. Pant raced to his ton off 130 balls.

Information Pant departs for 140-ball 118 Although Pant reached his ton with a single, he followed it up with 3 fours and a six off Joe Root. The former was dismissed by Bashir in the next over. He departed for 118 off 140 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes).

Twin tons Twin tons in a Test match Pant has become the seventh Indian with twin centuries in a Test match. He has joined Sunil Gavaskar (3), Rahul Dravid (2), Vijay Hazare (1), Virat Kohli (1), Ajinkya Rahane (1), and Rohit Sharma (1). However, Pant is the first Indian to attain the feat in England. As per Cricbuzz, Pant is only the second designated wicket-keeper to do so, joining Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.

Milestone Pant joins Indian greats Pant also raced to his fourth Test century in England. He has joined the great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar in terms of Test tons on England soil. The trio is now only behind Dravid, who owns six such centuries. Pant has an excellent conversion rate in England. He has converted four of his six 50+ scores into hundreds.

1st innings Pant's feat from first innings In the first innings too, Pant attained quite a few feats in Test cricket. He hit 134 off 178 balls (12 fours and 6 sixes). Pant now has the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. He went past Sam Loxton (1948), Michael Holding (1984), and Adam Gilchrist (2001), each of whom slammed five sixes in this regard.

Do you know? Four Test tons as visiting keeper in England It is worth noting that no visiting wicket-keeper other than Pant has scored multiple Test hundreds in England, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw is the only Indian keeper with a Test hundred in England. And he has four of them!