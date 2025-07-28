Gambhir advocates for injury substitutes following Pant's fracture 

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has advocated for a major change in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules to allow substitutes in Test cricket. His suggestion comes after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture during the fourth Test against England at Manchester. The injury forced him to retire hurt and be driven off the ground, unable to walk.

Rule change 'If someone is clearly injured, there's nothing wrong with...' Speaking after the drawn Test at Old Trafford, Gambhir said he fully supports having a substitute in cases of external or serious injuries. "If there's an external injury or serious concern, I fully support having a substitute," he told reporters. "In a long series like this, you can't be forced to play with just 10 players," he added.

Injury impact ICC's substitution protocols The incident has put a spotlight on the ICC's substitution protocols, which only allow like-for-like replacements in case of concussion. Serious injuries not related to concussion do not fall under this provision, leaving teams to cope with one less player for the rest of the match. Gambhir's views were echoed by legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar who also called for a review of these regulations.

Competitive fairness India managed to draw the match Pant's freakish injury has raised questions about competitive fairness, especially for a side already battling physical wear and tear through a demanding summer. The enforced absence of a key player through no fault of their own has once again raised fundamental questions about competitive fairness. Meanwhile, India managed to draw the match in Manchester and batting for 143 overs in the third innings.