Nokia challenges India's rejection of its network slicing patent application

Nokia Technologies, a subsidiary of Finnish multinational corporation Nokia, has challenged the Indian Patent Office (IPO)'s rejection of its patent application for an "enhanced registration procedure" to support 5G network slicing technology in India. The case is scheduled for hearing in November after Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the assistant controller of patents and designs on July 17.

Technology explained What is network slicing? Network slicing is a technique that allows telecom companies to partition a single network into multiple isolated sections, similar to creating lanes on a highway. Each section serves different purposes, like providing high-speed internet for mobile phones, dedicated bandwidth for hospitals, or seamless gaming experiences. This innovation improves the speed, security, and reliability of internet services.

Patent details Nokia's patent application and IPO's reasons for rejection Nokia's patent application describes a method for devices to register on dedicated 5G network slices more quickly and securely by invoking third-party authentication during registration. The company claims this method ensures smoother connections, especially for enterprise-owned slices that require additional checks. However, the IPO rejected all claims, citing a lack of novelty as similar methods were already described in 3GPP's technical standard document D1.

Global perspective Nokia's response to IPO regarding patents accepted in other countries Nokia informed the IPO that similar patents have been accepted in the US, Japan, and South Korea. However, all claims were rejected, citing lack of novelty, obviousness, software-only nature of the invention without any new hardware implementation as reasons for rejection under Section 3(k) of the Patents Act. Other reasons included unclear claim language and multiple dependent claims creating ambiguity.