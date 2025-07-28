Google admits failing to warn millions before 2023 Turkey earthquake 

Google has admitted that its earthquake early warning system failed to give an accurate alert during the devastating 2023 Turkey quake. The system could have warned 10 million people within 158km of the epicenter by sending highest level alert, which gives up to 35 seconds of warning time to find safety. However, only a fraction received this crucial alert. More than 55,000 people died and over 100,000 were injured when two powerful earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Alerts Only 469 people got 'Take Action' alerts The first 7.8 magnitude quake only saw 469 "Take Action" alerts being sent out by Google. A lower-level warning meant for "light shaking" was sent to half a million people, but it didn't alert users as prominently as the higher-level alert would have. Google had previously claimed that its system had "performed well" during other earthquakes.

System operation How does Google's earthquake alert system work? Google's system, called Android Earthquake Alerts (AEA), detects shaking from a large number of mobile phones running on the Android operating system. The tech giant's most serious warning, "Take Action," triggers a loud alarm on the user's phone and covers their screen. This is the alert that should be sent when stronger shaking that could threaten human life is detected.

Algorithm limitations System underestimated strength of first earthquake Google's researchers have revealed in the Science journal that their system underestimated the strength of the first earthquake, rating it between 4.5 and 4.9 on the moment magnitude scale (MMS), when it was actually a 7.8. The second major quake was also underestimated, but this time, the system sent "Take Action" alerts to over 8,000 phones and "Be Aware" alerts to nearly four million users.