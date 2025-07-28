'Good script...': Raveena Tandon reveals why 'Aranyak' S02 isn't happening

Expectations

Here's why 'Aranyak 2' is not happening

Tandon further explained, "Every time they say, 'Oh my God, it was a great show and one of our highest-viewed shows immediately after COVID.' That was a role so close to my heart, and I loved playing that character." "But I don't think they were able to crack a good script for season two. And then the expectations were so high, so they didn't want to spoil that."