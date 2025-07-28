'Good script...': Raveena Tandon reveals why 'Aranyak' S02 isn't happening
What's the story
Raveena Tandon, who made her OTT debut with the 2021 hit Aranyak, has confirmed that a second season of the thriller series is not in development. Despite the show's popularity, she revealed that there are no plans for a sequel due to an unsatisfactory script. "It's not happening," she told Hindustan Times, adding that while a script was written, it didn't meet expectations.
Expectations
Here's why 'Aranyak 2' is not happening
Tandon further explained, "Every time they say, 'Oh my God, it was a great show and one of our highest-viewed shows immediately after COVID.' That was a role so close to my heart, and I loved playing that character." "But I don't think they were able to crack a good script for season two. And then the expectations were so high, so they didn't want to spoil that."
Series success
'Aranyak' was one of Netflix's most-watched titles post-pandemic
Aranyak was a major hit on Netflix, becoming one of its most-watched titles in the post-pandemic era. The series was directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Charudutt Acharya. It also starred Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The show successfully blended crime, politics, and folklore into a captivating narrative.