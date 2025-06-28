What's happening with 'Andaz Apna...2'? Aamir Khan shares update
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to his iconic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna is in the works. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he revealed that Rajkumar Santoshi is currently drafting the script for the much-awaited sequel. "So if all goes well and turns out well, then we might get to see a sequel," Khan said. The original was released in 1994 and also starred Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.
Khan turns to fans for input on potential film genre
Khan also spoke about the possibility of working with fellow actors and superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. "The three of us are very keen to do a film together. The right material, the right script needs to come our way," he said. When asked about the genre they would choose, he turned to fans for their input, which was overwhelmingly in favor of comedy.
Khan is currently seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
These revelations come on the heels of Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has been doing well at the box office since its release on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and features a host of talented newcomers including Aparna Purohit, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishi Shahani and others.