Elordi or Holland: Who will play the next James Bond?

Amazon MGM and the producers of the upcoming James Bond film are on the lookout for a young actor under 30, preferably British, to take on the iconic role. The studio is currently in search of a suitable screenwriter and cast for this project, which will be the 26th installment in the franchise after Daniel Craig 's No Time to Die. Now, a few popular names are leading the list.

Top contenders Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson are 'top contenders' According to a report by Variety, the top contenders for the role are Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson. Despite being Australian, Elordi's acting prowess and popularity could make him a strong candidate. Holland is best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Meanwhile, Dickinson has gained recognition for his performances in Babygirl and Triangle of Sadness.

Other contenders Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba also in the mix? Apart from the top three contenders, several other actors have been suggested by fans as potential candidates for the role of James Bond. These include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba, among others. However, due to their ages (all over 30), they may not fit the studio's requirements for a younger actor to bring new energy to this legendary character.

Director's involvement Denis Villeneuve to helm next Bond film On June 25, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Denis Villeneuve will be directing the upcoming James Bond film. The 57-year-old Canadian filmmaker expressed his excitement about this opportunity in an official statement. "This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor," he said. The studio has also appointed Tanya Lapointe as an executive producer and Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers of the film.