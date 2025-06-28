Hard to...protect privacy: Amol Parashar on dating rumors with Konkona 

Amol Parashar , who recently appeared in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs and Gram Chikitsalay, has addressed rumors about his relationship with actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma . In an interview with Zoom, he said, "As actors, we all try to protect that. It's hard, though."

Privacy concerns How the dating rumors started Parashar said, "People haven't focused much on my personal life, but once, at a screening, some friends, including Konkona, were there and a lot of people started speculating." "Did someone post a caption that made it public? I posed with 20 people, and someone picked just one photo—how's that my fault?"

Growing fame 'It's getting harder to protect privacy...' Parashar added, "But yes, it's getting harder to protect privacy as I become more popular." "I know people say I've been in a steady relationship for a while, but no one talks about it because I've chosen not to." "It's been 15 years for me in this city. I used to have strong ideas that only my work should be discussed, not my personal life. But now I don't stress over it."

Acceptance 'Have realized that it really doesn't affect me' Parashar further said, "If someone posts a caption or a reel, I don't worry. I used to, but not anymore—because it's not harming anyone." "There have been times in the past when I felt upset when people spoke about my personal life, whether I showed it or not. But now I've realized that it really doesn't affect me."