Excel Entertainment boards Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi' as global distributor
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Excel Entertainment, has been announced as the global distributor for Anupam Kher's upcoming film Tanvi The Great. The drama is set to hit theaters on July 18. Kher shared the news on Instagram with a picture of himself with Akhtar and Sidhwani, expressing gratitude for their support in taking the movie's story "far and wide globally."
Kher's post
Kher thanked the producers for their 'faith'
Kher wrote on Instagram, "Behind every great story are those who dare to believe in it and those who step in to take it even further. Today, that belief turns stronger with #ExcelEntertainment joining our journey." "One of Indian cinema's most passionate storytellers, their support in Tanvi's journey will strengthen our dream to take her story far and wide globally. Thank you dearest @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid, for your faith, support and appreciation!"
Film details
'Tanvi The Great' cast and crew
Tanvi The Great is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC in association with Lower Middle-Class Corporation. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, among others.