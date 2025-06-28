Deverakonda-Rashmika to headline the largest India Day Parade in NYC
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been named the Grand Marshals for this year's India Day Parade that'll be held in New York City. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) made the announcement during an event at the Consulate General of India in New York on Friday. This will be their first public appearance together in several years amid ongoing relationship rumors.
Deverakonda is 'honored and excited' for the event
A video with pre-recorded messages from Deverakonda and Mandanna was played at the event. In his message, Deverakonda said, "I am honored and excited to be the grand marshal at the India Day parade happening on August 17 in New York City." "I will also be part of the festivities organized on August 15. I am looking forward to celebrating this day with all of you and pay tributes to our motherland."
'Let's celebrate this festival...': Mandanna's message
Mandanna also expressed her excitement in the video. She said, "Let's come together to celebrate this festival with pride and pay tribute to our motherland." The two actors began their video message with 'Sarve Bhavanthu Sukina' and ended it with 'Jai Hind.'
About the India Day Parade
The India Day Parade is an annual event that celebrates India's Independence Day. It is organized by the FIA and features a grand procession of floats, cultural performances, and dignitaries from the Indian community. This year marks the 43rd edition of the parade, which will take place on August 17 on Madison Avenue in New York City. On the work front, Mandanna is currently seen in Kuberaa, while Deverakonda is awaiting the release of Kingdom.