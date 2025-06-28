Deverakonda-Rashmika to headline the largest India Day Parade in NYC

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been named the Grand Marshals for this year's India Day Parade that'll be held in New York City . The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) made the announcement during an event at the Consulate General of India in New York on Friday. This will be their first public appearance together in several years amid ongoing relationship rumors.

Video messages Deverakonda is 'honored and excited' for the event A video with pre-recorded messages from Deverakonda and Mandanna was played at the event. In his message, Deverakonda said, "I am honored and excited to be the grand marshal at the India Day parade happening on August 17 in New York City." "I will also be part of the festivities organized on August 15. I am looking forward to celebrating this day with all of you and pay tributes to our motherland."

Multilingual message 'Let's celebrate this festival...': Mandanna's message Mandanna also expressed her excitement in the video. She said, "Let's come together to celebrate this festival with pride and pay tribute to our motherland." The two actors began their video message with 'Sarve Bhavanthu Sukina' and ended it with 'Jai Hind.'