'Crazy Rich Asians' series to start production soon: Henry Golding
What's the story
Actor Henry Golding, who played Nick Young in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, recently confirmed that a series adaptation of the film is on its way. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Golding said he was hopeful about the upcoming HBO Max series. "Something's being made. I think we're actually going to do a series. That's what they're trying to give us," he said.
Production timeline
The series is likely to start production in early 2026
Golding further revealed that the series is likely to go into production by early next year. He said, "Aiming for like first quarter, even, next year." The actor also mentioned that some scripts are hanging around, but they haven't been passed on yet. "I haven't read anything, but I hear it's promising," he added.
Showrunner
Lim to lead the new adaptation
The Warner Bros. TV adaptation has already opened a development room with Adele Lim as the executive producer and showrunner. Lim, who had co-written the movie with Peter Chiarelli, will lead this new adaptation. The original film's director, Jon M Chu, and author Kevin Kwan, are also on board as executive producers for the upcoming series.
Cast discussions
Original cast in talks to reprise roles
In February, it was reported that the original cast members were in talks to reprise their roles for the series. Moreover, a source told Deadline that this new adaptation will not replace the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film. Instead, it will be based on Kwan's book series of the same name. The movie was led by Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, with Golding playing her boyfriend, Nick Young.