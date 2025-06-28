'Crazy Rich Asians' series to start production soon: Henry Golding

Actor Henry Golding , who played Nick Young in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians , recently confirmed that a series adaptation of the film is on its way. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Golding said he was hopeful about the upcoming HBO Max series. "Something's being made. I think we're actually going to do a series. That's what they're trying to give us," he said.

Production timeline The series is likely to start production in early 2026 Golding further revealed that the series is likely to go into production by early next year. He said, "Aiming for like first quarter, even, next year." The actor also mentioned that some scripts are hanging around, but they haven't been passed on yet. "I haven't read anything, but I hear it's promising," he added.

Showrunner Lim to lead the new adaptation The Warner Bros. TV adaptation has already opened a development room with Adele Lim as the executive producer and showrunner. Lim, who had co-written the movie with Peter Chiarelli, will lead this new adaptation. The original film's director, Jon M Chu, and author Kevin Kwan, are also on board as executive producers for the upcoming series.