'Top Gun 3' will explore Maverick's 'existential crisis,' teases director

Character continuity

Cruise will remain the focus in 'Top Gun 3'

Despite speculation about Miles Teller and Glen Powell taking over the franchise, Kosinski confirmed that Cruise will be the focal point of Top Gun 3. He said, "Yeah, there's still more story to tell." "Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we'll only do it if we feel like we've got a strong enough story." Kosinski also revealed that Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is currently working on the script for Top Gun 3.