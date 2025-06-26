'Top Gun 3' will explore Maverick's 'existential crisis,' teases director
What's the story
Joseph Kosinski, the director of the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022), has teased exciting details about the upcoming third installment of the franchise. In a recent interview with British GQ, he spoke about how the team plans to scale things up in Top Gun 3. He revealed that the movie will delve deeper into Tom Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's "existential crisis," which is "much bigger than himself." He said, "There's one last ride."
Character continuity
Cruise will remain the focus in 'Top Gun 3'
Despite speculation about Miles Teller and Glen Powell taking over the franchise, Kosinski confirmed that Cruise will be the focal point of Top Gun 3. He said, "Yeah, there's still more story to tell." "Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we'll only do it if we feel like we've got a strong enough story." Kosinski also revealed that Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is currently working on the script for Top Gun 3.
Director's dream project
Kosinski's dream project with Cruise and Brad Pitt
Kosinski was asked about his desire to direct Cruise and Brad Pitt together in a film. He jokingly pitched an idea where their characters from Top Gun: Maverick and F1, respectively, have a history as rivals. "I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with the Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn't pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?" he said. Kosinski's recent project, F1, will release in theaters on Friday.