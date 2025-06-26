Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' might arrive on Prime Video on this date

'Kuberaa' will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 12:07 pm Jun 26, 202512:07 pm

What's the story

The socio-political drama Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, is eyeing a digital release on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The movie might premiere on the platform on July 18, per 123Telugu. This date falls four weeks after its theatrical debut. However, an official announcement from Amazon Prime Video is still awaited.