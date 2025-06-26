Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' might arrive on Prime Video on this date
What's the story
The socio-political drama Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, is eyeing a digital release on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The movie might premiere on the platform on July 18, per 123Telugu. This date falls four weeks after its theatrical debut. However, an official announcement from Amazon Prime Video is still awaited.
Box office success
'Kuberaa' continues to rule the box office
Kuberaa is continuing its successful run in theaters. The film has reportedly grossed over ₹100 crore, with a particularly strong performance in Telugu states and the USA. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it also stars Sayaji Shinde, Jim Sarbh, Sunaina, Dalip Tahil, Hareesh Peradi, and Shravani. The movie was produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao with music by Devi Sri Prasad.
About the film
What is the film about?
Kuberaa tells the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life changes after meeting a former CBI officer, Deepak (Nagarjuna), a corrupt CEO, Neeraj (Sarbh), and Sameera (Mandanna), who is stuck in Mumbai. The film was produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations and shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Agoram Panneerselvam wrote the Tamil dialogues.