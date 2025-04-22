What's the story

National Award-winning writer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire has voiced his discontent with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, citing its inconsistent portrayal of poetry.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kirkire highlighted the film's "hypocrisy," where poetry is dismissed in dialogue but later used to create a sense of thrill.

He expressed disappointment over the film's overwhelming reception, particularly among young viewers.