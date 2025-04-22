What's the story

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has apologized to his colleague Vincy Aloshious after the latter accused him of inappropriate behavior during the shooting of Soothravakyam.

The apology was tendered during a meeting of the film's Internal Committee (IC), which was convened to address Aloshious's complaint.

While she expressed dissatisfaction over the complaint's leak to the public, Aloshious has opted not to take the matter legally and will abide by the committee's final decision.