Misconduct row: Shine Tom Chacko apologizes to co-star Vincy Aloshious
What's the story
Actor Shine Tom Chacko has apologized to his colleague Vincy Aloshious after the latter accused him of inappropriate behavior during the shooting of Soothravakyam.
The apology was tendered during a meeting of the film's Internal Committee (IC), which was convened to address Aloshious's complaint.
While she expressed dissatisfaction over the complaint's leak to the public, Aloshious has opted not to take the matter legally and will abide by the committee's final decision.
Apology
'Natural style,' said Chacko in defense
The IC meeting, which was held at the Producers Association hall, consisted of separate hearings with both the actors and a joint session later.
While Chacko came with his family, Aloshious came alone.
At the meeting, Chacko defended his actions, saying he hadn't acted with an ill-intent, adding that his conduct was his "natural style."
He apologized if his behavior had been perceived as inappropriate and promised not to repeat such actions in the future.
Committee's decision
IC's report and possible consequences for Chacko
The Internal Committee's report is likely to recommend a formal warning for Chacko. But the final call would be taken by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Chamber.
The two are said to be reluctant to take strict disciplinary action as the film industry is facing a crisis.
The controversy stemmed from Aloshious's grave allegations that Chacko misbehaved with her during Soothravakyam's shooting and was abusing drugs on set.
Promotion issues
Producers claimed non-cooperation from Chacko and Aloshious
Meanwhile, the producers of Soothravakyam claimed that both Chacko and Aloshious are not cooperating with the film's promotions.
The actors had not shared the film's posters, released on Easter.
Separately, Chacko was arrested by Kerala Police over the weekend after he fled a hotel when the anti-drug team raided it.
He was booked under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.