5 Arnold Schwarzenegger action classics you must rewatch

Arnold Schwarzenegger , a name that is synonymous with some of the most action-packed cinema, has given us some of the most memorable films in the genre. With a commanding presence and iconic one-liners, Schwarzenegger's movies have left an indelible mark on Hollywood . Here, we explore five classic action films of his that showcase his talent and have become staples in the world of cinema.

Drive 1 'The Terminator': A sci-fi classic Released in 1984, The Terminator, a groundbreaking sci-fi film, catapulted Schwarzenegger to stardom. Directed by James Cameron, the movie features Schwarzenegger as a relentless cyborg assassin sent from the future. Its innovative special effects and gripping storyline captivated audiences worldwide. The film's success led to several sequels and established Schwarzenegger as a leading figure in science-fiction cinema.

Drive 2 'Predator': Survival against all odds In 1987, Predator hit theaters, with Schwarzenegger leading an elite military team on a mission in Central America. From action to suspense, the movie had it all as they fought an extraterrestrial hunter. Famous for its intense jungle setting and thrilling sequences, Predator remains a fan favorite among action enthusiasts. The movie's success also further solidified Schwarzenegger's reputation as an action hero.

Drive 3 'Total Recall': Mind-bending adventure Released in 1990, Total Recall features Schwarzenegger in a mind-bending adventure on Mars. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, this film delves into identity and the concept of reality through its complex narrative. With stunning visual effects for its time and compelling plot twists, Total Recall went on to become a critical and commercial success. It showed Schwarzenegger could ace complex storylines while nailing action.

Drive 4 'Commando': Non-stop action thriller In Commando, Schwarzenegger plays John Matrix, a retired Special Forces operative on a mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. From its fast-paced sequences to explosive stunts, Commando serves non-stop thrills from beginning to end. Commando embodies classic eighties-style filmmaking with larger-than-life characters, played to perfection by none other than Mr. Schwarzenegger himself.