Selena Gomez set to return as Alex in 'Wizards...' S02

Selena Gomez is set to reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo in the upcoming second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. It is a spin-off of the Disney Channel hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. The announcement was confirmed by Disney after Gomez teased her return on Instagram with a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. One read, "Just feels right," while another read, "We want to do this forever... luv you brudder."

Character return The Russos to face new challenges In the new season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, we will see the Russo family grapple with new threats. The synopsis for Season 2 explains, "Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house." "As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever."

Plot development What else to expect from Season 2? The second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will explore new challenges for the Russo family. Justin is now responsible for training three young wizards, including Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), Roman (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo (Max Matenko), as they prepare for the Family Wizard Competition. The show also stars Taylor Cora (Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo).