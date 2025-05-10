May 10, 202509:34 am

What's the story

NBC has canceled its series Suits LA after just one season.

The show was an expansion of the much-loved Suits universe and debuted in February.

It had a star-studded cast, including Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg, and featured original cast members like Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and David Costabile.

The series is streaming on JioHotstar.