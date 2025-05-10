NBC cancels 'Suits LA' after just one season
What's the story
NBC has canceled its series Suits LA after just one season.
The show was an expansion of the much-loved Suits universe and debuted in February.
It had a star-studded cast, including Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg, and featured original cast members like Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and David Costabile.
The series is streaming on JioHotstar.
Disappointing performance
'Suits LA' failed to meet expectations
Despite the buzz surrounding its premiere, Suits LA didn't match up to expectations.
It struggled to make a mark on ratings and was received with mostly negative reviews.
The official series description reads: "Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles."
"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."
Cancellation list
'Suits LA' joins list of NBC's canceled shows
The cancelation of Suits LA comes amid a growing list of shows that NBC has chosen to discontinue ahead of its upfront presentation in New York on May 12.
Others canceled projects include the drama The Irrational and comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court.
The decision is indicative of NBC's plan to streamline its programming for the upcoming season.