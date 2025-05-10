Which Indian TV female actor earns the most per episode?
What's the story
The Indian television industry has witnessed a boom in the earnings of its stars, with some lead actors allegedly making more than their Bollywood counterparts.
Among the highest-paid, several female TV actors stand out, commanding hefty fees for a single episode.
In this article, we reveal the highest-paid female TV actors and how much they earn per episode of a daily soap.
Top
Rupali Ganguly tops the list
Rupali Ganguly, who is widely celebrated for her work in the daily soap Anupamaa, has been one of the highest-paid female actors on Indian television.
According to Siasat, she makes ₹3 lakh per episode. Despite the show often making headlines for some controversial reasons, it remains one of the most popular and talked-about shows on Indian television, currently streaming on StarPlus.
However, Ankita Lokhande may soon join this elite list if her rumored role in Naagin 7 materializes.
Rising star
Lokhande's potential earnings could surpass the current top earners
Reportedly, Lokhande is in talks with Ektaa Kapoor for a lead role in Naagin 7.
If the deal materializes, she could potentially dethrone the current highest-paid Naagin actors, Tejasswi Prakash and Mouni Roy, by earning more than ₹3 lakh per episode.
This would cement her position at the top of the earnings ladder in the Indian television industry.
Third
Prakash shines post 'Bigg Boss' with major roles
Prakash's career graph has soared after Bigg Boss 15.
Audiences were drawn to her quirky and bold personality, and she eventually went on to win the reality show. Interestingly, she was offered Naagin 6 while still inside the Bigg Boss house.
Reportedly, she was paid approximately ₹2 lakh per episode. Netizens loved her in the show, and it ran for more than a year.
She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, where she finished as the first runner-up.
Earnings breakdown
Current top earners in the Indian television industry
Following Prakash's success, other leading female actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, and Hina Khan are reportedly not far behind in terms of earnings.
As per reports, each of them charges around ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh per episode.
These talented stars, known for hit shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Beyhadh 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, respectively, continue to rule Indian television.
Other top earners include Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Gauahar Khan.