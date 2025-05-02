Jacqueline, Neil Nitin battle it out in 'Hai Junoon!' trailer
What's the story
JioHotstar has released the trailer of its upcoming drama series, Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Jio Creative Labs, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, and several promising newcomers.
Set in Mumbai's Anderson's College, the series explores the competitive world of dance and music battles.
The show will premiere on May 16, 2025.
Plot details
It's The Misfits v/s The Supersonics
The trailer highlights the road of an underdog Sebi (Mudgalkar) who assembles the dance crew 'The Misfits,' mentored by Fernandez's character.
They face off with the college's elite group, The Supersonics, led by Mukesh's character, Gagan Ahuja. While The Misfits are raw without much backing, Ahuja is motivated by legacy and reputation.
The series promises an exciting showdown as ambitions, identities, and loyalties are put to the test.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer
Har surr ka jawaab denge groove se. Get ready for the biggest musical clash of the year! 🎼— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 2, 2025
Hotstar Specials: Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate. Streaming May 16 only on @JioHotstar#HaiJunoonOnJioHotstar#SuperSonics#Misfits@asli_jacqueline@neilnmukesh@bomanirani… pic.twitter.com/xWke0lSQ2k
Character insights
Mukesh and Fernandez shared insights on their roles
Speaking about the musical universe of Hai Junoon!, Mukesh told Bollywood Hungama, "Every song pushes the narrative forward and adds depth to the characters."
Fernandez, who plays Pearl Saldhana, said her character is "glamorous and assertive on the outside, yet deeply vulnerable underneath." She went on to add that portraying Saldhana authentically required her to adapt to a rawer, emotionally-driven style of performance.