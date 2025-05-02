What's the story

JioHotstar has released the trailer of its upcoming drama series, Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Jio Creative Labs, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, and several promising newcomers.

Set in Mumbai's Anderson's College, the series explores the competitive world of dance and music battles.

The show will premiere on May 16, 2025.