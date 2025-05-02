Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra returns for the 5th time
Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to the Met Gala for the fifth time.
The gala, which will be held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is one of the biggest highlights in the fashion calendar.
Since she first walked the Met red carpet in 2017, Chopra has never failed to make a statement with her bold, creative sartorial choices.
Theme
This year's Met Gala theme and Chopra's anticipated look
This year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is a tribute to the rich heritage of Black menswear.
It focuses on bold, colorful, and intricate designs that have played an important role in influencing the fashion world.
The dress code asks guests to pay tribute to Black style icons while incorporating their own creativity.
Considering Chopra's penchant for bold fashion choices, we can expect her to serve a show-stopping look that perfectly matches this theme.
Partnership
Chopra's collaboration with Olivier Rousteing and Bvlgari
For this year's Met Gala, Chopra is reportedly teaming up with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain.
She'll also be adorning Bvlgari's latest high jewelry collection on the red carpet.
This collaboration is only going to amp up her already-stunning fashion statement at the event.
The Agneepath actor has previously served unforgettable looks in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023.
Representation
Indian representation at the Met Gala 2025
Notably, Chopra isn't the only Indian celebrity heading to this year's illustrious Met Gala.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his debut at the gala, along with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kiara Advani (who is pregnant with her first child).
There are also unconfirmed reports of industrialist Isha Ambani attending the gala.
Ambani has also graced the event on several occasions in the past.