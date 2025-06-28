'He's a patriot': Imtiaz defends Diljit amid 'Sardaar Ji-3' controversy

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has defended actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy over his film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie has been criticized by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) since it stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. In a recent interview with NDTV, Ali praised Dosanjh's deep patriotism and clarified that casting decisions are not made by actors. The filmmaker worked with Dosanjh in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila last year.

Ali's statement 'He's son of the soil...': Ali on Dosanjh Ali said, "I can't say much on the row, but since I know Diljit, I can say that us mein deshbhakti ka jazbaa poora bhara hua hai (His heart is filled with patriotism)." He added Dosanjh is a "son of the soil" who always shows up with an Indian flag at his concerts. "Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (He doesn't fake things). No one asked him to do it."

Casting controversy 'Casting someone...': Ali on why actors don't decide cast Ali further said that he doesn't know the details of the casting controversy but emphasized that "casting someone isn't the decision of the actor." He added, "I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much)." "Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth will understand)."

FWICE's letter FWICE wrote to Ali asking to cut ties with Dosanh Meanwhile, the FWICE has written a letter to Ali urging him to cut all ties with Dosanjh. The letter read, "Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes." "We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE."