Where to watch Brad Pitt's 'F1' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated sports drama F1, starring Brad Pitt, was released on Friday. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the film also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. The story is based on the Formula One World Championships and has received positive reviews from critics. Here's where you can catch it post-theatrical run.
Streaming details
When will it start streaming?
F1 is an Apple movie, which means it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run. While there's no official word yet on when it will be added to the platform, a report by OTTPlay suggests that it is likely to arrive digitally three months after its theatrical release. This puts its potential streaming window between late September and early October, depending on how well it performs in theaters.
Film synopsis
Sonny Hayes's story in 'F1'
In F1, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a once-promising Formula 1 talent whose career was derailed after a crash. With his F1 career over, Sonny clings to motorsport by racing at smaller events. He gets one last chance when an old friend offers him a spot on a struggling team. The film was shot at real F1 Grand Prix circuits, with current Mercedes driver and seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton producing it. Read our review of the movie here.