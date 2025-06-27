'F1' review: Brad Pitt delivers an exciting, thrilling racing film

After flirting with the skies in Tom Cruise 's Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski has now set out to conquer the racing track with F1: The Movie. Headlined by a charming, dependable, slick Brad Pitt , F1 may not be perfect, but it is extremely thrilling, packed with energy and tension, and effortlessly entertaining. Its thrilling climax, particularly, is one for the books.

Plot A washed-up driver's return to glory Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver whose career is tragically cut short by a crash in the 1990s. Three decades later, he's invited back to the cockpit by former teammate and now-coach Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) to drive for an underdog team called APXGP (Apex Grand Prix). Damson Idris essays Joshua Pearce, a talented rookie and Hayes's new teammate.

#1 It feels incredibly authentic Famously filmed at real racing locations, F1 brings an unbelievable amount of realism to the big-screen. Cars frequently collide, there are explosions and accidents, and each time a character aches in pain, you wince, too. It's almost as if you aren't in the theater, but at the track, watching the race live. There isn't a moment to breathe: not for us, not for Hayes.

#2 More on the above aspect What can happen in seconds? Turns out, your opponent can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, your car can explode, and you can lose or win a career-altering race. Moreover, even if you aren't well-versed in the sport, it's not a dealbreaker. The commentary during the races is stitched excellently with the visuals, and you'll find yourself drawn to this world within minutes.

#3 The director gives us a strong protagonist It takes some time to get into the film, and the rhythm in the initial scenes fluctuates, but once the movie shifts gears, it stays on-track. Hayes is a perfect protagonist, a hero you want to root for; he is rusty but still resilient, out-of-practice but still phenomenal. Another interesting aspect is how Hayes's return to form isn't sudden; it's gradual and thus, well-earned.

#4 Its dramatic portions also catch your attention While the adrenaline-pumping racing scenes keep you on the edge of your seat, F1 also shines bright during conversational, dramatic scenes. Hayes and Cervantes put their lives on the line, and Pitt and Bardem fuel life into these characters. Bardem is a scene-stealer as a kind and often frustrated man, and his conversations with Pitt make for some of the movie's most memorable aspects.

#5 The climax takes the cake At over 150 minutes, F1 is over the ideal length and can sometimes feel exhausting, but its thrilling climax makes you forget its length. It feels like watching a race in real-time, where your heart races frantically because you want your favorite team to taste victory desperately. The way F1 is designed, shot, and structured, it is bound to win you over.

#6 Areas where it could have fared better The film, however, is not without its flaws. Some supporting characters feel truly unnecessary, and a better pace could have made the movie much more enjoyable. The emotional beats don't always land, and we mostly remain at a distance from Pearce, since the focus is always on Hayes. The movie is also extremely formulaic, so don't expect too many surprises.