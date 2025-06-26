Watch these Al Pacino performances and you'll understand the hype

Legendary Al Pacino has given us some unforgettable performances over the years. The iconic actor is known for his intense acting style and powerful screen presence, and the variety of characters he has played over the years is proof of his brilliance. Here, we look at five iconic roles that prove Pacino is one of the greatest actors of all time.

Mafia drama 'The Godfather' as Michael Corleone In The Godfather, Pacino's rendition of Michael Corleone is frequently considered one of his most iconic roles. The transition from a hesitant family outcast to a merciless mafia boss is portrayed with such finesse and intricacy. His performance won him critical acclaim and established him as a leading man in Hollywood.

Crime saga 'Scarface' as Tony Montana Pacino's performance in Scarface is yet another career-defining role for him. The character's journey from an immigrant to a powerful drug lord is shown with raw intensity and charisma. While the movie received mixed reviews when it was released, it has since achieved cult status, thanks to Pacino's unforgettable performance.

Emotional drama 'Scent of a Woman' as Frank Slade In Scent of a Woman, Pacino plays Frank Slade, a blind retired Army officer. His nuanced performance won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The complexity and emotional depth of the character are brought to life through Pacino's skillful acting. This role is one of his most celebrated.

Bank heist thriller 'Dog Day Afternoon' as Sonny Wortzik In Dog Day Afternoon, Pacino played the role of Sonny Wortzik, a bank robber who ends up taking hostages in an unexpected turn of events. His performance captures the desperation and vulnerability of the character with incredible authenticity. The movie was critically adored and commercially successful, further solidifying Pacino's reputation for delivering compelling performances.