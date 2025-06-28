'Kaanta Laga girl...till I die': Shefali's old video resurfaces post-death

Shefali Jariwala , a popular actor-model and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has passed away at 42. The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as her fans, friends, and family mourn her. She shot to fame in the early 2000s through the song Kaanta Laga, and a throwback video of Jariwala discussing the iconic song is now going viral.

Viral clip 'One Kaanta Laga girl...': Jariwala in throwback clip In the viral clip from BB 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's podcast, Jariwala is seen discussing her breakout role in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga. When asked if she ever got tired of being called the "Kaanta Laga girl," she replied, "Never... There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world, and that is me. I love it." "And I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die."

Twitter Post When Jariwala opened up about being called 'Kaanta Laga girl' 90's crush, always remembered🙏#ShefaliJariwalapic.twitter.com/VNxwEkv3ui — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 27, 2025

Tragic news The actor's cause of death is unclear While earlier reports suggested that Jariwala suffered a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police clarified on Saturday that the cause of death is currently unclear. ANI quoted the police saying, "Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear." A family statement is still awaited.