'Kaanta Laga girl...till I die': Shefali's old video resurfaces post-death
What's the story
Shefali Jariwala, a popular actor-model and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has passed away at 42. The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as her fans, friends, and family mourn her. She shot to fame in the early 2000s through the song Kaanta Laga, and a throwback video of Jariwala discussing the iconic song is now going viral.
Viral clip
'One Kaanta Laga girl...': Jariwala in throwback clip
In the viral clip from BB 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's podcast, Jariwala is seen discussing her breakout role in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga. When asked if she ever got tired of being called the "Kaanta Laga girl," she replied, "Never... There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world, and that is me. I love it." "And I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die."
Twitter Post
When Jariwala opened up about being called 'Kaanta Laga girl'
90's crush, always remembered🙏#ShefaliJariwalapic.twitter.com/VNxwEkv3ui— Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 27, 2025
Tragic news
The actor's cause of death is unclear
While earlier reports suggested that Jariwala suffered a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police clarified on Saturday that the cause of death is currently unclear. ANI quoted the police saying, "Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear." A family statement is still awaited.
Career highlights
Jariwala also starred in 'Mujhse Shaadi...'
Jariwala later starred in the 2004 Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye with husband-actor Parag Tyagi. Several celebrities have expressed shock over her death. BB 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana wrote on Instagram, "Bigg Boss, that place is cursed, I think," while singer Mika Singh wrote on social media that he is "deeply shocked" by her demise.