Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' renewed for S03 after 11 years
What's the story
Lisa Kudrow, best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is set to return with a third and final season of her satirical sitcom The Comeback. The show was initially canceled after its first season in 2005, but then returned for a second season in 2014. The upcoming third season will begin production this summer, and it is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2026. In India, it's likely to air on JioHotstar.
'The Comeback' returns for final season
How’s that?! The third and final season of #TheComeback premieres in 2026 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FRYuALL46x— Max (@StreamOnMax) June 27, 2025
Show's premise
What is 'The Comeback' about?
The Comeback, created by Kudrow and the producer of Sex and the City, Michael Patrick King, provides an inside look at Hollywood's reality. The series is shot with a two-camera crew, giving it a unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Kudrow stars as Valerie Cherish, a former B-list sitcom star who documents her return to showbiz through a reality TV series called The Comeback.
Cast reunion
Original cast members returning for the new season
Kudrow will be joined by original cast members Dan Bucatinsky, who plays publicist Billy Stanton and Laura Silverman, as the reality TV show producer Jane Benson. Damian Young will reprise the role of Valerie's husband, Mark Berman, in the new season. King, Kudrow, John Melfi, and Bucatinsky will serve as executive producers. The show has received critical acclaim over the years, with a 74% score from critics and an impressive 89% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.
Show's accolades
The show has been nominated for several awards
The first season received a lukewarm 63% approval from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season was certified fresh with an outstanding score of 86% and an outstanding 96% audience rating. The Comeback has been a critical darling, earning several awards and nominations. Kudrow's performance in the series earned her several Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.