Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' renewed for S03 after 11 years

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:16 pm Jun 28, 202512:16 pm

What's the story

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is set to return with a third and final season of her satirical sitcom The Comeback. The show was initially canceled after its first season in 2005, but then returned for a second season in 2014. The upcoming third season will begin production this summer, and it is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2026. In India, it's likely to air on JioHotstar.