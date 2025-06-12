This new mobile app lets Mumbaikars raise pothole-related issues
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a new mobile application, "Pothole QuickFix," to tackle the perennial problem of potholes in Mumbai.
The app was unveiled recently by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.
It is available on both Android and iOS platforms and aims to make reporting potholes easier for citizens.
App features
Report a pothole in less than 5 clicks
The 'Pothole QuickFix' app comes with a simple and intuitive interface.
Users can take a photo of the pothole, tag its location, add a brief description, and submit their complaint, all in less than five clicks.
Once filed, the complaint is sent directly to the relevant department for immediate action.
The app also lets users track their complaint's status and estimated repair time. They can even give feedback once the job is done.
Repair timeline
Complaints will be addressed within 48 hours
The BMC has promised to fix potholes within 48 hours of a complaint being registered.
If a pothole isn't fixed on time, the matter is escalated to senior officials for immediate action.
Users also get SMS updates about their complaint's status and final closure.
This way, citizens are kept in the loop about the progress of their complaints.
WhatsApp chatbot
Residents can also use WhatsApp chatbot to register issues
Along with the app, the civic authorities have introduced a WhatsApp chatbot to report pothole-related issues.
Residents can easily register complaints by sending keywords like "Pothole" or "PT" in English and "khddddaa" or "kh" in Marathi to the BMC number 8999228999.
This feature provides an alternative way of reporting complaints, especially for those who may not want to use the app.
Digital initiative
App empowers citizens to hold the system accountable: BMC
The launch of 'Pothole QuickFix' is part of the BMC's "Smart Mumbai" campaign, which seeks to leverage digital tools for better public services.
"Mumbai's citizens deserve safe roads and efficient services. The app empowers them to hold the system accountable," said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).
This tech-driven approach marks a major shift in giving citizens a voice and speeding up road repairs.