Dosanjh reacts to 'Sardaar Ji 3's overseas release amid controversy

Diljit Dosanjh 's latest, Sardaarji 3 , is facing backlash for getting released overseas. The film stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and was shot before the recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh explained that the producers decided on an overseas release due to circumstances beyond their control.

Statement 'When this film was made...': Dosanjh on Pakistan-India situation Dosanjh said, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and things were okay back then." "After that, a lot of big things happened that are beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas." "The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening."

Support 'Support the producers...': Dosanjh on overseas release Dosanjh further added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine." "Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them." The film also stars Neeru Bajwa and Manav Vij and is set to hit overseas theaters on Friday.

Defense Dosanjh defends collaboration with Aamir Dosanjh also defended his collaboration with Aamir. He said, "Very good. She's very professional. I really respect her work and her privacy." "I'm also a very private person myself and I give everyone their space, especially women." The film's overseas release decision comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.