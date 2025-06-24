'Censored before release?': Dosanjh's cryptic post amid 'Sardaarji 3' controversy

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently reposted an Instagram Story that read, "Censored before release?" This post comes amid the ongoing controversy over the decision to cast Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actor, in his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 . The message has sparked speculation about its connection to Dosanjh's Punjab 95, a film that is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life, which is currently facing censorship hurdles.

Film delays 'Punjab 95' faces censorship hurdles Punjab 95, which tells the story of Singh Khalra and his investigations into the disappearances of Sikhs in Punjab during the period of the 1980s and early 1990s, has been delayed due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding 127 cuts. Paramjit Kaur Khalra, Khalra's widow, had opposed these cuts, stating that the biopic was made with the family's consent and should be released without any alterations.

Film release 'Sardaar Ji 3' to release overseas, not in India Meanwhile, Sardaar Ji 3, the third part of Dosanjh's popular horror-comedy franchise, will not be releasing in Indian theaters. Instead, it is set to come out overseas on Friday. This decision comes after criticism over Aamir's casting, especially following recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The film also stars Neeru Bajwa and Manav Vij and is directed by Amar Hundal.