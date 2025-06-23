'Sardaar Ji 3' trailer backlash: Film bodies to boycott Dosanjh

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh 's upcoming Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3 has confirmed Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's presence in the ensemble cast. This revelation comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. The film will not be released in India due to these tensions, and now, Indian film bodies have decided to take action against the makers. The movie is directed by Amar Hundal.

Film bodies' stance We are going to take action, says Ashoke Pandit The President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit, told Hindustan Times, "We had written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier, and they refused to give it a certificate." "We are going to take action and tell the producers not to work with him (Diljit). He should be fully boycotted in the country by music labels and the Punjabi film industry." "Diljit is a compulsive Pakistani lover."

Public reaction 'Everything will be boycotted': FWICE Additionally, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, BN Tiwari, said, "From Diljit to producers, we'll ban everyone; they won't be able to make a film again." "It doesn't matter if the film is not releasing in India - they shouldn't come to India only. Songs and everything will be boycotted." The film's trailer is unavailable on YouTube India, and the movie will premiere on Friday in the overseas market only.