Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge arrives in India at ₹10cr

Rolls-Royce has officially launched its latest electric vehicle, the Spectre Black Badge, in India. The luxury model comes with a price tag of ₹9.5 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for this high-end EV are now open at the brand's showrooms in Chennai and New Delhi. The Spectre Black Badge is an upgraded version of the standard Spectre EV, which was introduced earlier this year for global markets.

Enhanced performance More powerful dual-motor setup The Spectre Black Badge is a more powerful version of the standard Spectre EV. It packs a dual-motor setup that produces an impressive 659hp and 1,075Nm of torque. This is an increase of 74hp and 175Nm over the standard car's total output of 585hp and torque of up to 900Nm. The extra power helps this luxury EV go from 0-100km/h in just about four seconds, which is faster than its predecessor's claimed time of about 4.5 seconds.

Battery Similar battery pack and range as standard model Despite the performance upgrade, the Spectre Black Badge retains the same 102kWh battery as its predecessor. It offers a similar WLTP range of up to 530km. The British luxury carmaker has also made some tweaks to the chassis, steering, and roll stabilization system to manage the extra output of this model while ensuring ride comfort isn't compromised.

Exteriors Over 44,000 exterior color options The Spectre Black Badge comes with a range of customization options, including 44,000 exterior color choices. The model also flaunts blacked-out elements on the grille, door handles, badges and hood ornament. It can be opted with an illuminated front grille and door sills in four shades - Tailored Purple, Charles Blue, Chartreuse and Forge Yellow.