Audi launches Q7 Signature Edition SUV in India at ₹1cr

Audi has launched the Q7 Signature Edition, a special version of its flagship SUV, in India. The model costs ₹99.81 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the firm, only a limited number of units will be available for sale. The new edition comes with premium enhancements and unique design elements. They redefine sophistication for customers looking for a distinct and indulgent ownership experience.

Design Exclusive features and color options Audi Q7 Signature Edition comes with a host of exclusive features, including Audi rings entry LED lights, dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, and stainless steel pedal covers. The model also packs an integrated espresso mobile in-car coffee system for added comfort and convenience. Customers can choose from five color choices: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Gray.

Interiors The SUV offers advanced tech inside The Q7 Signature Edition has a dashcam with Audi's universal traffic recorder and a Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system. The interior of the vehicle is equipped with advanced tech such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus, four-zone climate control system, and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera for enhanced safety.