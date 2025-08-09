Woman's dismembered body parts found at 10 locations in Karnataka

In a shocking incident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka , dismembered body parts of a woman were found at 10 different locations. The grisly discovery began on Thursday morning when locals spotted a stray dog dragging a severed hand near the Mutyalamma Temple in Chimpuganahalli. Another severed hand was found nearby wrapped in plastic.

Unfolding mystery Leg found with blood-stained bag near Jonigarahalli As the day progressed, police recovered more body parts from various spots. Intestines were found near Lingapura Road bridge, while a stomach and other internal organs were discovered near Bendone Nursery. A leg was found with a blood-stained bag near Jonigarahalli. Two bags containing more body parts were recovered on the road between Siddarabetta and Negalal. The victim's head was found near Siddarabetta on Friday afternoon.

Identification process Victim identified through tattoos on hands The victim was later identified as Lakshmidevamma (42) from Bellavi in Tumakuru taluk. Her identification was made possible through tattoos on her hands and facial features. She had been missing since August 4 after leaving for Urdigere to visit her daughter on August 3. Her husband Basavaraju had lodged a missing person's complaint at Bellavi police station.