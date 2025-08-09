Next Article
Punjab's Ghaggar river just 6 feet below danger mark
Punjab's Ghaggar River is running high at 742.9 feet—just six feet below the danger mark in Sangrur district.
Still, officials say there's no need to panic right now.
Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal shared that teams have already spotted 94 weak spots and stacked over three lakh sandbags as a safety net.
Local farmers are worried about their crops
The river gets much narrower downstream, which makes certain areas more likely to flood—especially near Jakhal.
Local farmers are understandably worried about their crops, but authorities have built up embankments and are keeping a close eye on things.
Plus, nearby dams are well below danger levels, so for now, the situation is stable.