Delhi: Wall of temple collapses, 7 people including 2 girls die
Early Saturday morning in Delhi's Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, a temple wall collapsed due to nonstop rain, trapping eight people living nearby.
Emergency teams managed to pull everyone out, but sadly, seven—including two young girls—didn't survive.
Authorities evacuated others from the area
Several of those who died were scrap dealers living in jhuggies beside the wall.
The collapse was blamed on heavy rain.
Afterward, authorities evacuated others from the area as a safety move and warned everyone in vulnerable spots to stay alert with more rain on the way.
Waterlogging, traffic jams in parts of Delhi
The same heavy rain caused major waterlogging and traffic jams across several parts of Delhi like Panchkuian Marg and RK Puram.
The weather office had already issued a red alert for August 8-9, warning about intense rainfall and thunderstorms.