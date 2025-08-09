Retro motorcycles to look out for in India this year

India's demand for retro motorcycles is only getting stronger, with iconic brands like Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA making a comeback. The trend is expected to continue this year with some exciting launches. Royal Enfield will soon launch the Bullet 650, an updated version of its most iconic model. The new bike retains the classic styling but packs a bigger 650cc parallel-twin engine for enhanced performance.

Upcoming launches Updated Yezdi Roadster and BSA Scrambler 650 The updated Yezdi Roadster was recently spotted testing and is set to launch on August 12, 2025. It will be offered in two variants: a standard roadster and a bobber-like version. Meanwhile, the BSA Scrambler 650, which debuted in the UK earlier this year, will arrive in India by late 2025. Based on the Gold Star 650, it features a refined yet powerful 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Performance upgrade Triumph Scrambler T4 The Triumph Scrambler T4, a more accessible version of the Scrambler 400X, was recently spotted testing. The new model is expected to feature an engine from the Speed T4, providing decent performance and character. It will be priced at around ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for those looking for a budget-friendly Triumph scrambler vibe without compromising on quality.