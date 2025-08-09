Retro motorcycles to look out for in India this year
What's the story
India's demand for retro motorcycles is only getting stronger, with iconic brands like Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA making a comeback. The trend is expected to continue this year with some exciting launches. Royal Enfield will soon launch the Bullet 650, an updated version of its most iconic model. The new bike retains the classic styling but packs a bigger 650cc parallel-twin engine for enhanced performance.
Upcoming launches
Updated Yezdi Roadster and BSA Scrambler 650
The updated Yezdi Roadster was recently spotted testing and is set to launch on August 12, 2025. It will be offered in two variants: a standard roadster and a bobber-like version. Meanwhile, the BSA Scrambler 650, which debuted in the UK earlier this year, will arrive in India by late 2025. Based on the Gold Star 650, it features a refined yet powerful 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox.
Performance upgrade
Triumph Scrambler T4
The Triumph Scrambler T4, a more accessible version of the Scrambler 400X, was recently spotted testing. The new model is expected to feature an engine from the Speed T4, providing decent performance and character. It will be priced at around ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for those looking for a budget-friendly Triumph scrambler vibe without compromising on quality.
Scandinavian charm
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna will soon launch updated versions of the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 in India. The new models come with improved features like tubeless tires for better touring capabilities. The bikes have already reached dealerships, and an official launch is expected by the end of this month. These updates are likely to improve their overall practicality and style while boosting sales potential.