'Mela' was delayed due to creative differences: Faissal Khan

Aamir, director's fight delayed 'Mela's release: Faissal Khan

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:28 pm Aug 09, 2025

Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has revealed that his 2000 film Mela was delayed due to disagreements between Aamir and director Dharmesh Darshan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Khan revealed, "Mela started in 1996, but it took four years to make because of differences between Aamir and Darshan." The actor also revealed that there were several changes in the cast and crew during this period.