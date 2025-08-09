Aamir, director's fight delayed 'Mela's release: Faissal Khan
What's the story
Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has revealed that his 2000 film Mela was delayed due to disagreements between Aamir and director Dharmesh Darshan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Khan revealed, "Mela started in 1996, but it took four years to make because of differences between Aamir and Darshan." The actor also revealed that there were several changes in the cast and crew during this period.
On-set conflict
Aamir suggested stopping the film altogether
Khan further revealed that the disagreements between Aamir and Darshan escalated to a point where Aamir suggested stopping the film altogether. He recalled, "We were shooting in Ooty for Mela, and Dharmesh and Aamir were at it again." Khan reveals Aamir told him, "Let's stop this film. I'll make another film for you." Khan was taken aback by this statement as he felt it would waste producer Ratan Jain's money.
Production challenges
Changes in cast, crew during the delay
Khan added, "Rajesh Roshan was changed as a music director, Aditya Pancholi was dropped, and many things were happening." This constant shifting led to a sense of negativity on set. However, Khan concluded by saying that Mela has stood the test of time and is still enjoyed by audiences today. The film is available for free on YouTube.