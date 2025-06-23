Lesser-known facts about the Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini , a name synonymous with luxury and speed, ventured into the world of high-performance SUVs with the Urus. First unveiled as a concept in 2012, the final production version was revealed in December 2017. With its stunning design and incredible performance, it has emerged as Lamborghini's fastest-selling model ever. In July 2020, Lamborghini celebrated the production of the 10,000th Urus. Two years later, the Urus hit 20,000 sales record. In 2024, the company moved over 10,600 units.

Design evolution Design inspiration and production details The Urus was designed to retain Lamborghini's signature style while also being a rugged SUV. Its exterior design, featuring sharp lines, takes cues from the brand's V12 flagship model, Aventador. The production version of the Urus underwent major changes compared to its concept version and was manufactured at the revamped Sant'Agata facility. Weighing less than 2,200kg and made of carbon fiber monocoque reinforced polymer, the Urus is one of the world's fastest-production SUVs with a top speed of 305km/h.

Unique offerings Engine specifications and performance details The Urus is Lamborghini's first turbocharged model, powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine with an output of 641hp and torque of 850Nm. It can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It also comes with adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars, and the ANIMA system for different driving modes. Special variants like the Urus Pearl Capsule offer customization options while the non-street-legal racing version ST-X weighs 25% less than standard models.