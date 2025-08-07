Tamil Nadu government will protect theaters screening 'Kingdom' amid protests 

The Tamil Nadu government has assured the Madras High Court that it will provide protection to theaters screening Vijay Deverakonda 's film Kingdom. The assurance comes in light of protests by pro-Tamil outfits, led by the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK), who have been disrupting screenings across the state. The court recorded this undertaking on Thursday, stating that no third party can prevent a film's exhibition once it's certified by the censor board.

Legal proceedings Court issues directions to state police The court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure adequate protection for theaters screening Kingdom, if there are reports of threats from any individual or organization. This order was issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by SSI Productions, which holds the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the trilingual film. The petition complained about threats issued by NTK members across the state.

Protests Why are people protesting? The court was informed that NTK chief coordinator S. Seeman had tweeted against Kingdom on August 4, alleging it portrayed the Tamil Eelam issue derogatorily. Following this, his party members began disrupting screenings in several theaters. The petitioner also presented videos of damaged movie posters and flex boards, as well as letters from NTK members to theater owners. The film's negative portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils has been heavily criticized by certain sections.