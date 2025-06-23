Want a self-driving ride? Tesla's robotaxi arrives for just $4.20

Tesla has launched its first-ever robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The highly-anticipated debut comes after several delays and is being hailed as a major milestone in the world of autonomous vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the "robotaxi launch" on his social media platform X, calling it "the culmination of a decade of hard work." He added that "the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla."

Pilot project Initial rollout includes 10 vehicles with safety monitors The initial rollout of the robotaxi service includes some 10 vehicles. These cars have Tesla employees acting as "safety monitors" in the passenger seat. They sit in the front seat but their level of control over these autonomous vehicles remains unclear. The company has launched a dedicated website where users can sign up for early access once the service is available in their region.

Pricing strategy Rides priced at flat rate of $4.20 The rides in Tesla's robotaxis are being offered at a flat fee of $4.20 (roughly ₹360). This pricing strategy was revealed by Musk via his post on X. The $4.20 fare isn't just a price—it's a Musk-style wink to internet culture, cannabis references, and Tesla's meme-friendly identity. The service is currently limited to a small area, which means users may not always be dropped off exactly where they want to go.

App delay First rides livestreamed by invited users The official Tesla robotaxi app was launched a little late, leading to some confusion among users. However, once it was available, the first rides were livestreamed by a select group of invited users. One such user, Chuck Cook, expressed his amazement at the car's ability to perform complex maneuvers like three-point turns and parking autonomously during his ride.