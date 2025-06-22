Suzuki's iconic Jimny off-roader gets a limited-edition treatment
What's the story
Suzuki has unveiled a special 55th Anniversary Edition of the iconic Jimny in France. The limited-edition model pays tribute to the brand's rugged heritage and popularity among off-road enthusiasts. It is priced at €28,955 (approximately ₹29 lakh) and just 55 units will be available exclusively for French customers. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.
Exteriors
Retro design elements enhance visual appeal
The 55th Anniversary Edition of the Jimny is a modern take on the model's early years. It flaunts vintage-style body side stripes, bright red splash guards, and a unique Rhino-emblazoned soft spare tire cover. The front gets a special honeycomb grille with a full Suzuki script instead of the usual "S" badge. Black-painted steel wheels add to its utilitarian look, while four muted colors are available: Jungle Green, Medium Gray, White and Bluish Black.
Interiors
Practical cabin with basic comforts
The cabin of the 55th Anniversary Edition is a mix of practicality and nostalgia. It comes with rubber floor mats, a special center console badge, and exclusive items such as a leather-bound travel journal and custom key fob for French customers. The model is based on Privilege trim and offers basic comforts such as heated seats, air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port. However, advanced tech like a 9.0-inch display screen or LED lighting is missing.
Mechanicals
Off-road capabilities powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine
The 55th Anniversary Edition retains the standard Jimny's proven underpinnings. It is powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 101hp and 130 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and Suzuki's AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case, making it an off-road champion. Its compact size and high ground clearance make it an agile adventurer on any terrain.