Suzuki's iconic Jimny off-roader gets a limited-edition treatment

Suzuki has unveiled a special 55th Anniversary Edition of the iconic Jimny in France. The limited-edition model pays tribute to the brand's rugged heritage and popularity among off-road enthusiasts. It is priced at €28,955 (approximately ₹29 lakh) and just 55 units will be available exclusively for French customers. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Exteriors Retro design elements enhance visual appeal The 55th Anniversary Edition of the Jimny is a modern take on the model's early years. It flaunts vintage-style body side stripes, bright red splash guards, and a unique Rhino-emblazoned soft spare tire cover. The front gets a special honeycomb grille with a full Suzuki script instead of the usual "S" badge. Black-painted steel wheels add to its utilitarian look, while four muted colors are available: Jungle Green, Medium Gray, White and Bluish Black.

Interiors Practical cabin with basic comforts The cabin of the 55th Anniversary Edition is a mix of practicality and nostalgia. It comes with rubber floor mats, a special center console badge, and exclusive items such as a leather-bound travel journal and custom key fob for French customers. The model is based on Privilege trim and offers basic comforts such as heated seats, air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port. However, advanced tech like a 9.0-inch display screen or LED lighting is missing.