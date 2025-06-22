This sporty Lexus sedan is limited to just 500 units

Lexus has officially unveiled its IS500 Climax Edition, a limited-run model for the Japanese market. The vehicle is priced at ¥9,500,000 (approximately ₹56 lakh) and marks the end of an era for the brand's iconic naturally aspirated V8 engine. Only 500 units will be produced, making it a collector's item for enthusiasts who want to own a piece of Lexus's high-revving legacy.

Design Car has a Neutrino Gray exterior paint The IS500 Climax Edition comes with a unique Neutrino Gray exterior paint finish, which combines metallic flakes with a pale gray base. This gives the sedan an understated yet aggressive look. The color is said to represent "sporty, speedy driving," according to Lexus. The car also flaunts 19-inch forged BBS alloy wheels in matte black for lightweight construction and high structural stiffness.

Cabin enhancements What about the interior? The interior of the IS500 Climax Edition gets a major overhaul with two-tone red and black trim. L-tex faux leather and Ultrasuede are used throughout the seats, the door trim, and console, adding to the sport-luxury ambiance. Textured leather is utilized for the steering wheel and gear knob as a reminder of Lexus's signature build quality. Subtle branding elements like a dedicated Climax Edition startup animation, laser-etched analog clock, and badged door sills add to its exclusivity.