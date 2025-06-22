Why British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai and Doha

British Airways has suspended its flights to Dubai and Doha in light of the rising tensions in the Persian Gulf. The decision comes after US airstrikes targeted three nuclear sites in Iran , prompting Tehran's vow for retaliation. The London-based airline has canceled several flights to Dubai and diverted two planes headed for the emirate overnight, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.

Operational changes Flights diverted and canceled One of the flights, which took off from Heathrow Airport on Saturday night, was diverted to Zurich after entering Saudi Arabia's airspace early Sunday. Another Dubai-bound plane returned to Heathrow after reaching as far as Egypt. The airline also canceled flights to Qatar's capital Doha and suspended routes to Bahrain until the end of this month, due to operational constraints and airspace restrictions.

Widespread impact Several airlines had already suspended flights last week The suspension of flights by British Airways is not an isolated incident. Several American and European airlines had already suspended their flights to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar last week. The moves highlight growing concerns in a part of the Middle East that is usually seen as safe from regional disruptions.