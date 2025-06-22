Page Loader
RBI's latest project will help curb digital payment frauds
DPIP will be developed under RBI's supervision

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 22, 2025
05:17 pm
What's the story

To combat the rising menace of digital payment frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working with leading public and private sector banks to create a Digital Payment Intelligence Platform (DPIP). The platform will be developed as a Digital Public Infrastructure under RBI's supervision. It aims to improve fraud risk management by enabling real-time intelligence sharing and collection, thus preventing fraudulent digital transactions.

Development progress

Structure of the proposed entity

The institutional structure of the entity will be created with the help of both public and private sector lenders. A high-level meeting was held earlier this month to finalize the platform's structure, attended by senior bank officials, RBI officials, and other stakeholders. The platform is expected to be operational in a few months as it is a top priority for both the government and RBI.

Operational features

Real-time data sharing to help prevent scams

Once operational, DPIP will collect and analyze data from multiple sources to identify possible threats and prevent fraudulent activities. The platform will enable real-time data sharing, helping to prevent scams and ensure secure transactions. The RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH) has been tasked with building a prototype of DPIP in consultation with 5-10 banks, leveraging advanced technologies to curb payment-related frauds.

Fraud surge

Bank frauds have surged significantly

In June last year, RBI formed a committee headed by A P Hota, ex-MD and CEO of NPCI, to examine various aspects of establishing this digital public infrastructure. According to the latest annual report of the RBI, bank frauds have surged significantly with the amount involved nearly tripling to ₹36,014 crore in FY25 from ₹12,230 crore in FY24. Public sector banks reported ₹25,667 crore worth of frauds as against ₹9,254 crore a year ago.